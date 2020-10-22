A Whitman County woman older than the age of 80 has died from COVID-19, marking the 10th coronavirus-caused death in the county. All 10 deaths have been reported since Oct. 7.
The death was reported this morning in a press release from Whitman County Public Health. The release also reported four people currently hospitalized with the virus.
In addition, the county received 24 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 1,715. New cases include four females and one male between the ages of 0-19, two females and six males between the ages of 20-39, three females and four males between the ages of 40-59, one male between the ages of 60-79, and three females older than 80.