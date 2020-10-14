The Moscow School District announced one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Lena Whitmore Elementary.
Superintendent Greg Bailey said the class of the infected student or staff member will isolate at home for 14 days and receive instruction through distance learning strategies.
Bailey said contact tracing was conducted in coordination with local health authorities and those in the district who are considered at risk of infection haven been contacted.
Lena Whitmore’s case is the second reported in the district. The first was discovered in Moscow High School. Bailey said district officials and local health authorities are investigating one more possible case among students and staff in Moscow schools. He said all cases have been mild or asymptomatic.