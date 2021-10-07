Pullman Regional Hospital has partnered with Incyte Diagnostics to open a COVID-19 testing center.
The center is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 690 Bishop Blvd. in Pullman near Anytime Fitness.
The center was created to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing in the area.
Results of COVID-19 tests will be communicated back to the referring provider and a print out will be available the following day for patients to pick up at the center. Tests conducted on Friday will have results available for pick up on Monday.
The leased space for the testing center is supported by Pullman Regional Hospital; $20,000 in funding was provided by the Whitman County Health Network.