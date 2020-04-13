A two-two vehicle crash with injuries closed a section of the Moscow-Pullman Highway this morning in Pullman.
The Pullman Police Department posted on Facebook that the highway is closed from Bishop Boulevard to just east of Airport Road near the Idaho border. It is advising drivers to use an alternate route.
Pullman Police Department Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said the crash was reported approximately 6:54 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 270 and Terre View Drive.
He said two people were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital. One had life-threatening injuries. Opgenorth said a Life Flight helicopter was launched, but he is unsure if someone was transported from PRH to another hospital.
The Pullman Police Department is mapping out the scene of the crash. An officer on scene indicated the highway my not be open until after noon.