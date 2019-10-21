UPDATE: Palouse Fire Chief Scott Beeson indicated the fire was caused by electrical issues in the home.
----
One lane of traffic remains closed on State Route 27 in Palouse as firefighters work to mop up from an early-morning fire on the north side of Palouse.
The fire at a two-story residence near the corner of SR 27 and W. Alder Road was reported just before 5 a.m., according to a release from the Washington State Patrol.
Palouse Fire Chief Scott Beeson, reached at about 8:30 a.m., indicated the flames were extinguished quickly and the two residents of the home exited before fire crews arrived. Beeson said nobody was injured escaping or fighting the fire. It is unknown what percentage of the home was destroyed or damaged by flames or smoke.
Beeson said firefighters from Palouse, Pullman, Potlatch and Moscow responded to the incident.
SR 27 was initially closed in both directions but Beeson said one lane is now open as fire crews continue to "mop up" and look for potential hot spots.
Beeson said a fire investigator is on scene.