Alice L. Lane
LEWISTON — Alice L. Lane, 80, of Garfield, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
James P. Bockins
James P. Bockins, 59, of Princeton, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Kelly T. McManus
Kelly T. McManus, 66, of Helmer, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Illa F. Kuhn
Illa F. Kuhn, 96, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.