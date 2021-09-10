Violet H. Jensen
DEARY — Violet H. Jensen, 83, of Deary, died Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Wallace
Margaret Wallace, 86, of Moscow died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marlene L. Johnston
Marlene L. Johnston, 84, of Moscow, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.