Dennis and Rooco

Two of the Colfax Library’s favorite patrons, Dennis and his service dog, Rocco, made a sign for the library on a recent visit. “We love when they come to visit us here at the Colfax Library,” wrote Sarah Phelan-Blamires, the marketing and adult services librarian with the Whitman County Library District.

Two of the Colfax Library’s favorite patrons, Dennis McDonald and his service dog, Rocco, made a sign for the library on a recent visit. “We love when they come to visit us here at the Colfax Library,” wrote Sarah Phelan-Blamires, the marketing and adult services librarian with the Whitman County Library District. Also pictured is Phelan-Blamires, middle, and staff member Keeley Korn.

Recommended for you