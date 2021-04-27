Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found nearly a pound of methamphetamine Monday evening in a Pullman home.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies received credible information about narcotics trafficking at a residence on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies allegedly located 13 ounces of meth, packaging materials, scales, other drug paraphernalia and several hundred dollars in cash.
They arrested 60-year-old William Gerena Ortiz and 50-year-old Nadine Reiber, both of Pullman.
They were booked into jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.