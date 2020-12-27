The Whitman County Sheriff's Office is investigating three apparent suicides that occurred within five hours Saturday afternoon.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, the Sheriff’s Office first responded to a shooting shortly after 1 p.m. in Oakesdale. Deputies found an elderly woman laying in front of her home’s entryway with injuries to her face consistent with a gunshot wound.
The woman told deputies she had been shot by her husband. She believed he then shot and killed himself.
Deputies entered the home and found the 82-year-old man dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The woman was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane where she underwent emergency surgery. She is expected to recover from her injuries.
Deputies then responded to another fatality at 3:30 p.m. in Malden. A woman called 911 to report she found her husband bleeding from the head. Deputies and EMTs that arrived on the scene found the man dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Approximately two hours later at 5:30 p.m deputies and EMTs were called to Whitman County Jail to assist with an unconscious inmate who was found hanging from the upper bunk of his cell by a bedsheet.
Correctional officers, deputies and EMTs tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead after he was transported to Whitman Community Hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office believes the inmate hung himself between routine rounds performed by correctional staff.
All three of Saturday’s suicides are under active investigation. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.
The victims’ next of kin have been notified. As of Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the victims.