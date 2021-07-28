The Moscow Blue Devils plated seven runs in the second inning and received four strong innings from starting pitcher Tyler Howard in an 11-5 victory Wednesday over Upper Valley to stay alive in the American Legion Idaho Class A state tournament at Harris Field in Lewiston.
The Blue Devils, whose offense manged just two singles one day prior in a shutout loss to Marsh Valley, collected nine hits from six different players against the Bulldogs on Wednesday. Upper Valley was eliminated from the tournament with its second loss.
Moscow (23-10) becomes the first of four teams who advance to play Thursday, with its next opponent yet to be determined. The eight-team double-elimination tournament hosted by the Lewis Clark Cubs ends Friday with the crowning of the state champion.
Howard, a righthander from Potlatch making just his third start of the season, gave up two hits and struck out four in his four innings of work. Working with a healthy lead, Preston Boyer, Dylan Andrews and Cam House each were effective in relief for the Devils.
Hayden Thompson, Mack Hagenbaugh and Conner Akins each had two hits apiece for Moscow. Chad Redinger keyed Moscow's big second inning with a two-RBI double to the base of the wall in left field.
Look for more on the tournament in Thursday's print edition of the Daily News and online at dnews.com.