The Whitman County Auditor said her staff worked 16-hour days processing voter ballots following the Nov. 5 election.
Even with those long hours, hundreds of ballots remain uncounted more than a week after Election Day as Sandy Jamison's staff tries to sort out the questionable ballots, which take longer to process.
"I think the public isn't aware of just how much time it takes to get through ballots," she said.
Meanwhile, the Pullman Regional Hospital's $29 million bond and other too-close-to-call races hang in the balance.
With an estimated 450 ballots left to count, Jamison said the majority of the remaining ballots either have been improperly marked in some way or have a faulty signature.
These problematic ballots are placed into a separate batch and processed separately from the correctly filled ones.
Describing an example of an improperly marked ballot, Jamison said some voters have colored in both bubbles for an initiative and then crossed out one of those filled-in bubbles.
