Investigators allegedly seized hair strands, a black glove and a pillow with a reddish-brown stain among other items from the Pullman apartment belonging to the suspect in the Moscow quadruple homicide case.
The search warrants for Bryan Kohberger’s apartment and Washington State University office have been unsealed. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder charges for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in a residence on King Road in Moscow.
WSU Police Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels served the search warrants. The evidence seized from Kohberger’s apartment on 1630 NE Valley Road appears to be one nitrite type black glove, multiple hair strands including one possibly from an animal, receipts from Walmart and Marshalls, a dust container from a vacuum, a computer tower, a “dark red spot,” two cuttings from an uncased pillow showing a reddish-brown stain and two mattress covers with multiple stains.
It appears nothing was seized from Kohberger’s WSU office in Wilson-Short Hall on the WSU Pullman campus. Kohberger was a Ph.D. student in criminology at WSU.
Court documents released by Whitman County show what evidence investigators were looking for when they searched Kohberger’s residence on 1630 NE Valley Road and his office.
They were searching for any blood, bodily fluid or skin cells. As for weapons, they searched for any knives, sheaths or other sharp tools. They searched for any digital or paper images of the victims or the King Road house. They looked for clothing including but not limited to dark shirts, dark pants, masks or shoes with a diamond pattern sole.
Investigators sought any digital evidence linking him to the victims, the King Road house or any data compilations showing an interest in murder.