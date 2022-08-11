Dove at Sunset

August Hernandez snapped this photo of a mourning dove atop a light pole, grabbing a front-row seat for a fiery sunset at his childhood home in Lewiston. Hernandez uploaded the photo to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.

