Today is Friday, Aug. 21, the 234th day of 2020. There are 132 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 21, 1831, Nat Turner launched a violent slave rebellion in Virginia resulting in the deaths of at least 55 whites. (Turner was later executed.)
Also on this date:
In 1609, Galileo Galilei demonstrated his new telescope to a group of officials atop the Campanile in Venice.
In 1911, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. (The painting was recovered two years later in Italy.)
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman ended the Lend-Lease program that had shipped $50 billion in aid supplies to America’s allies during World War II.
In 1961, country singer Patsy Cline recorded the Willie Nelson song “Crazy” in Nashville for Decca Records. (The recording was released in October 1961.)
In 1963, martial law was declared in South Vietnam as police and army troops began a violent crackdown on Buddhist anti-government protesters.
Fun fact
The hashtag symbol, or pound sign, is technically called an octothorpe.
Fitness factoids
1. The flavonoids in grapefruits can help protect against some cancers, inflammation and obesity.
2. The seeds in strawberries provide dietary fiber.
3. Oranges are among the richest sources of vitamin C, with one medium fruit providing 117 percent of a person’s daily value of vitamin C.
Trending words
“Subterfuge:” noun; (SUB-ter-fyooj). Definition: Deception by artifice or stratagem in order to conceal, escape or evade, or a deceptive device or stratagem.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-director Melvin Van Peebles is 88. Actor Clarence Williams III is 81. Rock-and-roll musician James Burton is 81. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 79. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is 75. Actor Patty McCormack is 75. Pop singer-musician Carl Giammarese is 73. Actor Loretta Devine is 71. NBC newsman Harry Smith is 69. Singer Glenn Hughes is 68. Country musician Nick Kane is 66. Actor Kim Cattrall is 64. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 61. Actor Cleo King is 58. Retired MLB All-Star John Wetteland is 54. Rock singer Serj Tankian (System of a Down) is 53. Figure skater Josee Chouinard is 51. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss is 50. MLB player-turned-manager Craig Counsell is 50. Rock musician Liam Howlett (Prodigy) is 49. Actor Alicia Witt is 45. Singer Kelis is 41. Actor Diego Klattenhoff is 41. TV personality Brody Jenner is 37. Singer Melissa Schuman is 36. Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt is 34. Actor Carlos Pratts is 34. Actor-comedian Brooks Wheelan is 34. Actor Cody Kasch is 33. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 32. Actor Hayden Panettiere is 31. Actor RJ Mitte is 28. Actor Maxim Knight is 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.