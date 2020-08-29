Whitman County Public Health reported 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, which brings the total to 364 in the county since the pandemic began.
This time last week, the county’s total was 142. The majority of new cases in recent days are patients between the ages of 20 and 39.
The latest confirmed cases include four females and two males younger than 20 years old and 13 women and three men between the ages of 20 and 39. All are stable and self isolating, according to a news release.
Earlier this week, the Pullman Police Department announced officers will issue infractions immediately when responding to parties or large gatherings that violate COVID-19 restrictions.
In an interview with Pullman Radio, Chief Gary Jenkins said that if people at parties are not wearing masks, social distancing or following the 10-person limit set by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, the person responsible for the party will receive an infraction.
Previously, the police would first issue warnings when responding to a party, but with COVID-19 cases increasing in the area, the police are taking a more forceful approach.
A misdemeanor is also a possibility for violators, but Jenkins said that is a last resort.
Also on Friday, Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced 19 new cases in its five-county region. Eight of the new cases were in Latah County, pushing its total to 233 including 10 probable cases.
New patients include one male and one female younger than 10 years old, four men and one woman in her 20s and a man in his 60s. Of the county’s 233 cases, about 16 percent — or 93 people — were in their 20s. 90 have recovered.
There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in either Latah or Whitman Counties.