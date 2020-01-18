The University of Idaho Team First Book will have its 12th annual spaghetti Feed ‘N Read 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The event and fundraiser is sponsored by the group, which provides children from limited-income families the opportunity to build home libraries and improve their reading abilities and reading interests through regularly receiving new books.
UI students in Sigma Tau Delta, an English department academic honorary, and Pi Beta Phi sorority volunteer to help with fundraising and book distributions. The group supports Head Start and three Title 1 programs and schools in Moscow, and three Title 1 schools in Bovill, Troy and Potlatch, reaching more than 800 students with two to four new books a year.
Tickets for the spaghetti feed are available at the door. Cost is $3 for children, $7 for adults and $25 for a family of five. One World Cafe catering will provide meat and vegetarian spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Each child will receive a free book and can participate in an interactive literacy activity.