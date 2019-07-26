Emsi is expanding its presence in Moscow with this morning's announcement of a four-story, 70,000-square-foot building expected to house up to 500 employees at the St. John Hardware and Implement site on the north end of town.
Emsi CEO Andrew Crapuchettes and Chief Financial Officer Timothy van den Broek announced the plans to Emsi employees at 8 a.m. at the company's existing location on Jackson Street across from Moscow's Friendship Square. The new facility will sit at the corner of Jackson Street and C Street just south of the Moscow Recycling Center.
According to an Emsi news release, the software company hopes to break ground on the 3.7-acre campus in October and estimates a move-in date late next year. Emsi purchased the property from St. John Hardware and Implement and the sale is expected to close Sept. 30.
Emsi employs more than 200 people with 160 of them in Moscow. According to the release, the new headquarters will allow the company to continue growing its team of software developers, engineers, data scientists, economists, sales representatives and others. Emsi will move out of its current building when the new building is complete. When Emsi leased its current location in early 2014, it had 92 employees.
The company, founded in 2001, was recently acquired by Strada Education Network, a national nonprofit that connects individuals to educational opportunities and careers. Since its founding, the Emsi website indicates the company has launched the products Analyst, Career Coach and Alumni Outcomes. Detail on the products and the company can be found HERE.
Crapuchettes said in the release that one of Emsi’s first goals was to employ 50 people earning over $50,000 “because good jobs in our town drive prosperity for everyone.”
Hummel Architects, the 123-year-old Boise firm that designed the current University of Idaho Administration Building, will lead design on the new structure.
"Idaho is so proud of the employees and leaders at Emsi for their continued growth and contributions to Idaho and the Moscow community," said Idaho Gov. Brad Little in the release. "Emsi's growth means they can employ more and more people with excellent jobs. The company also helps other Idaho businesses by offering labor market information that employers need. Emsi is a true Idaho success story and I appreciate them for the role they play in promoting economic development in Idaho."
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert praised the Partnership for Economic Prosperity, the city’s Community Development Department and Idaho Commerce for their work in helping to make the Emsi project happen.
“The continuing economic development partnership among the city, Latah County, the University of Idaho and Moscow Chamber of Commerce has been instrumental in making Moscow a great place to locate a business,” Lambert said.
Earlier this month, the Daily News reported a public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8 regarding a conditional use permit that would allow St. John Hardware and Implement to build a store on the former Hawkins property on the Pullman-Moscow highway in Whitman County just west of the Moscow city limits.
If St. John Hardware’s permit is approved, 10 acres of the 268-acre parcel of land would be set aside for the store, which sells farm equipment.