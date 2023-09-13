Today

Coffee and Convos — 10 a.m. to noon, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Purpose Roasters and the Colfax Library will partner to give a presentation about coffee roasting from business owner Nick Wright.

“Five Great Lakes of the Missoula Floods” — 3 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. The Ice Age Floods Institute Palouse Falls Chapter will give a presentation on the Glacial Lake Missoula and Glacial Lake Columbia.

