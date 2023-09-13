Coffee and Convos — 10 a.m. to noon, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Purpose Roasters and the Colfax Library will partner to give a presentation about coffee roasting from business owner Nick Wright.
“Five Great Lakes of the Missoula Floods” — 3 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. The Ice Age Floods Institute Palouse Falls Chapter will give a presentation on the Glacial Lake Missoula and Glacial Lake Columbia.
Pullman Farmers Markets — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.
Asia POP! Talk — 4 p.m. Clearwater-Whitewater Room, Idaho Student Union Building, University of Idaho, Moscow. Mari Morimoto, manga translator for Naruto, Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon and more will discuss her career.
Thursday
SAIL Fitness classes — 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Weekly fitness class led by instructors from Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinic. Free. Exercises will improve strength, balance and fitness.
Asia POP! Talk — 4 p.m. Summit-Horizon Room, Idaho Student Union Building, University of Idaho, Moscow. Anne Yatco, voice actor in anime and video games will discuss her career in the industry and sign autographs.
Latah County Fair — 5:30 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Opening ceremony of the Latah County Fair. followed by the parade of market champions and live music. For more information visit latahcountyfair.com.