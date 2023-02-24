Today
“Rosendo is Here” — 5-7 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Opening reception of the new “Rosendo Esta Aqui - Rosendo is Here” art exhibit by Venezuelan artist Elvis Rosendo.
Saturday
Community Seed Swap — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. University of Idaho Extension Master Gardeners and Food Not Lawns will have a seed swap. Free and open to the public.
“Night at the Pawscars” — 5-9 p.m. SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Benefit for Whitman County Humane Society. Tickets cost: $100, available at bit.ly/3Kvc4aj. Dinner, auction and parade of pets.
Viva La France — 7:30-9:30 p.m. University of Idaho Administration Building, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Performances from 2020 Young Artist Competition Jake Berreth and principal cellist Cole Tutino. More information at wa-idsymphony.org.
Monday
Idaho Food Bank Food Distribution — 10 a.m. until all food is distributed, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. No documentation needed, boxes include produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods.
Tuesday
WSU Vet School Stories — 1:30 p.m. Lewis Alumni Centre, Washington State University, and via Zoom. Charlie Powell, retired public information officer in the College of Veterinary Medicine will share some of his favorite stories. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3YXutkE.
Book Reading — 3:30-5:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Local author Joleen Michellie will read from her upcoming book, “The Case of The Missing Tooth Fairy.”