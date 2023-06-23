Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Cartoons at the Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Free cartoons for all ages.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Critters in the River — 9-11 a.m. Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm, corner of Southeast Derby Street and Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard, Pullman. Register at palousecd.org. Enter the river and look for living animals in the south fork of the Palouse River.
Paw-louse 5K fun run — 9-11 a.m. Moscow Intermodal Transit Center, 1006 Railroad St., in Moscow. Annual fun run to support Humane Society of the Palouse. More information available online at bit.ly/3NofpaZ.
Amateur Radio Field Day — 11 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free. Palouse Hills Amateur Radio Club will share information about amateur radio and host a Get on the Air station.
Gladish Community Yard Sale — 1-4 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Community-wide yard sale.
Tone Sober concert — 6 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Tickets are $15 and available at the door. Concert from Colfax band Tone Sober. Food and drink available for purchase.
Sunday
Swedish Midsummer Celebration — 2 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee. Free. Music provided by Frongtown and Swedish treats to follow.
Garden Tour at Koppel Farm — 6-7:30 p.m. Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm, corner of Southeast Derby Street and Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard, Pullman. Register at palousecd.org for a tour of the Pullman Community Garden. Closed-toed shoes required.
Monday
Idaho Food Bank distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free. Until boxes run out. All boxes contain a mix of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods.