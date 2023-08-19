Today

Lentil Festival — All day, Pullman. 33rd Annual National Lentil Festival. Parade at noon, live music, food and drinks. For more information visit lentilfest.com.

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.

Recommended for you