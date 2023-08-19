Lentil Festival — All day, Pullman. 33rd Annual National Lentil Festival. Parade at noon, live music, food and drinks. For more information visit lentilfest.com.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Cartoons at the Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Free cartoons for all ages.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Yoga in the Cedars — 10-11 a.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, Moscow. Stephanie Frost will lead an all-levels yoga practice for everyone.
Depot Days — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Freight Room and Train Cars, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. “Tractors, Grains and Trains.” Local history around agriculture, vintage tractors, baked goods and more.
Classic Car and Motorcycle Show — 4-8 p.m. Eastside Marketplace, 1420 Blaine St., Moscow. Free admission, donations to benefit Palouse Cares. Registration opens at 3 p.m. for cars and motorcycles. Live music, food and drink options.
Live music at the Barn — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Tickets cost $15 at the door. Music from Deary band Beargrass. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
Sunday
The Chelseas — 2 p.m., Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road., Genesee. Free concert from the Chelseas. Refreshments following, open to all.
Blue Devils Tryouts — 5 p.m., Bear Field, 1410 E. D St., Moscow. Tryouts for American Legion Blue Devils Baseball team. Open to anyone interested ages 14-19 years old.
Hawaii Relief Fund Benefit — 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Benefit for Maui, Hawaii fire victims.
Tuesday
Tuesday Market — 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 17, Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Music, cooking demonstrations, beer garden, produce and meat products, food carts, youth activities, crafts.
Wednesday
Pullman Farmers Markets — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.