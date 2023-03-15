“A History of Hate: Hate Groups in Idaho” — 6:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. A Zoom link is available Alisha Graefe, library archivist at Boise State University, will discuss the history of hate groups in Idaho. For more information visit latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
Thursday
Game night in Tekoa — 3 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., Tekoa. Teens and tweens are invited to play a game of “Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza” with the Whitman County Library. For more information call (509) 284-5657 or visit whitcolib.org.
Moscow Artwalk — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Live music by Son Locust, light refreshments and 50 years of co-op memorabilia.
Medicare 101 — 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Free. Zoom link is available at the shortened link: bit.ly/3yw0qVH. Open to anyone nearing 65 and their families. Representatives from Idaho Department of Insurance SHIBA will be available for questions. For more information contact Karen Richel at (208) 883-2241.
White Pine Chapter talk — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Latah County Noxious Weed Superintendent Alan Martinson will discuss different weeds in the area.
Friday
Latah AARP meeting — 11:30 a.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Program starts at noon. Latah County Officials will give presentations and answer questions. For more information call (208) 882-6069.
Troy Community Theatre auditions — 5-9 p.m. Troy Jr./Sr. High School Music Room, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Auditions for Rodgers and Hammerstien’s “Cinderella” are open to all age 10 and older and experience levels. For more information visit troycommunitythreatre.com/auditions.
Game Night with Whitman County Library — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Play a game from the library’s collection or bring your own. For more information visit whitcolib.org.
Saturday
St. Patrick’s Day Revival — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Tickets are $15 and available at the door. Irish tunes from The Cherry Sisters Revival. A St. Patrick’s Day themed menu and more. For more information visit artisanbarn.org.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus Sausage Breakfast — 7-11 a.m. Potlatch Elementary School Cafeteria, 510 Elm St., Potlatch. All you can eat breakfast. Suggested donation of: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, $30 for an immediate family and children under five are free. Gun show requires additional admittance fee.