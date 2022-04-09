Today
Sweat for Vets: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pullman CrossFit, 370 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Competition entry fee is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. All proceeds will go to the Washington State University Veterans Center. For more information emailsweatforvetswsu@gmail.com.
Mental Health Awareness Walk: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, in Moscow. In-person and virtual, register atlamiadvocacy.org/5k-for-mental-health.
Palouse Patchers Quilt Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children. More than 200 quilts on display with a raffle quilt to be given away Sunday. Light refreshments served.
Moscow Hemp Fest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. East City Park, 900 E. 3rd St., in Moscow. Free and open to the public. Craft vendors, live music, food trucks and cannabis activist speakers. For more information visit moscowhempfest.com.
Pah-Loots-Puu Powwow: Noon to 6 p.m. Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. Masks required. Grand entry will be at noon and 6 p.m.
Tree Planting at Idler’s Rest: 1-4 p.m. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. Help the Palouse Land Trust plant trees at the Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. To sign up, email marcel@palouselandtrust.org.
Sunday
Repair Cafe: 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., in Moscow. Volunteers will share their knowledge of repair skills for items like clothing, books and small electronics. The event is free and open to the public, light refreshments provided.
Monday
Hiking Chat: 5:30 p.m. at the Garfield Library, 109 3rd St., in Garfield. Celebrate National Parks Week with a discussion on how to keep yourself safe while hiking, what to bring and more. For more information contact Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490.
Tuesday
Moscow Renaissance Fair Volunteer meeting: 7 p.m. Fiske Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., in Moscow. Anyone interested in volunteering at the Moscow Renaissance Fair is welcome, there are opportunities in the kid area, traffic control and other areas.
Wednesday
“Palouse People: What America Means to Me”: 7-8 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. The talk will be in the Freight Room. MJ Vega will speak about Japanese-American student relocation to Pullman and Moscow. Reserve a spot at pullmandepot.events@gmail.com. Masks required.