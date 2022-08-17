Today
Summer Storytime Series — 10 a.m., Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Stories, movement and crafts for toddlers to school-age children.
College Application Workshop — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 312 E. Third St., Moscow. Palouse Pathways will have a free workshop for high school students with tips on the college application process. More information at palousepathways.org.
Summer Family Matinee — 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free showing of “How to Train Your Dragon.” Rated PG.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m., through Oct. 12. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fresh farm products, prepared foods and handmade arts, crafts.
Latah Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., through Sept. 28 at WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. ADA accessible and pet and family friendly. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
Thursday
Palouse People Lecture series — 7 p.m., Freight Room, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Join local historian Kathy Meyer for a talk titled “Stuff Yourself for Only a Dime: The Northern Pacific’s Great Big Baked Potato.” Reserve a seat by emailing pullmandepot.events@gmail.com.
Friday
National Lentil Festival — 5 p.m. Events on Spring Street (giant bowl of lentil chili) and Reaney Park (food court and children’s games) in Pullman. More events Saturday, including a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. Full schedule available online at lentilfest.com/schedule-of-events.
Pullman Depot Heritage Center Open House — 7-8:30 p.m., Pullman Depot, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
“The Sound of Music” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Directed by Michael Todd with a mix of local talent and guest artists from California and New York. More information at rtoptheatre.org.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Main Street and Friendship Square, Moscow. Local produce, crafts and original recipe cuisine.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Troy City Park. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
Hog Haven — 4-8 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Battle of the Bands, classic car and motorcycle show. Free admission, tickets can be purchased to vote for bands. All purchases benefit Palouse Cares.
Sunday
Song Circle — 2 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Lenville Road, Genesee. Free and open to the public. Sing along with Rob Ely. Refreshments to follow.