Today
Palouse Arts Council Artwalk — 1-5 p.m. Exhibits at the Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., Palouse. Local artists on display at the center and in downtown businesses.
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 6 p.m. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Live music, food, and drinks presented by the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute.
Rock Lake: Legends, Myths and Mysteries — 7 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., in St. John. Free.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original recipe cuisine.
Jeeps and Java Meet — 9 a.m. to noon, Northwest River Supplies, 1683 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Coffee, donuts and raffle prizes from Quadratec, a Jeep retailer.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, State Highway 8, Troy. Vendor and performer applications accepted throughout the market season. Information at latahfarmermarket.com.
Art and Flowers — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Bank Left Gallery and Bistro, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Floral installation from local artists. Garden to table bakery from 9-11 a.m. and garden-to-table lunch from noon-2 p.m. Reservations required for lunch. Visit bankleftgallery.com for more information.
Palouse Artwalk Artists Reception — 1-4 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., Palouse. Free.
Wine Expo — 4-8 p.m. Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Tickets $25 and available at latahcountyfair.com. A fundraiser for the Calam Temple of Shriners International, hosted by the Latah County Shrine Club. Live music, food and drinks.
Pride Celebration Picnic and Drag Show — 5-10 p.m. Mountain View Park in Moscow. Picnic is from 5-8 p.m. Yard games will be available and Love Shack Kitchen food truck will be on site. Drag show starts at 8 p.m. and is open to all ages. Reserve a spot at inlandoasis.org.
Tuesday
Kids on the Trail — 10-11 a.m. Judy’s Trail, across from Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Guided nature walks, nature scavenger hunt and more. Partnership between Idaho Firewise and Palouse Land Trust.
Emergency Essentials — 4:30 p.m. Potlatch Library Branch, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Latah County Community Emergency Response Team and the American Red Cross will discuss how to protect yourself, loved ones and home in case of a disaster.
Wednesday
Fire Safety training — 6:30 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Latah County Community Emergency Response Team and the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department will give a talk on fire safety, utility control and a hands-on fire extinguisher training.