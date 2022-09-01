Today
Thursday Market — 3-5 p.m. Soil Stewards Farm, 425 Farm Road, Moscow. All produce is certified organic and proceeds support the student run farm. More information at uidaho.edu/cals/soil-stewards-farm.
Game Bird Foundation meeting — 6 p.m. Farm Bureau Board Room, 220 Farm Road, Moscow. Regular meeting of the foundation to discuss pheasants and chukar. For more info, see thegamebirdfoundation.org.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, downtown Pullman. Live music from Down to Embers. Free. Family friendly.
Friday
“Dark” — 7-8 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. Sept. 4, WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check. A tour of September skies, followed by a full dome movie about dark matter. For more info, see physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
Saturday
Human Rights Day at Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Moscow. Learn about regional and national welcoming communities and contribute thoughts on the theme of “Building a Welcoming Community.”
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main Street, Moscow. Agricultural products — crops, meat, cheese, wine — handmade goods and original recipe cuisine.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
Vandal Tailgate at WSU — 3:30 - 6 p.m. Ensminger Pavilion, 455 Lincoln Drive, Pullman. $25 preregistration includes round trip transportation from the Kibbie Dome to the Vandal Tailgate and a meal. Register at uidaho.edu/tailgates.
Sunday
Vintage Threshing Bee — 10 a.m., Palouse Empire Fairgrounds 5 miles west of Colfax. See wheat plowing and threshing by old farm equipment and draft horses. No-host lunch will be provided by Ranch House Catering in the fairgrounds community building starting at noon.