Today
Moscow Renaissance Fair volunteer meeting — 7 p.m. Fiske Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Anyone interested in volunteering at the Moscow Renaissance Fair is welcome. There are opportunities in the kid area, traffic control and other areas.
Wednesday
“Palouse People: What America Means to Me” — 7-8 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. The talk will be in the Freight Room. MJ Vega will speak about Japanese-American student relocation to Pullman and Moscow. Reserve a spot at pullmandepot.events@gmail.com. Masks required.
“Alien” — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Free showing of the 1979 movie “Alien.”
UI Oppenheimer Ethics Symposium — 7 p.m. International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., in Moscow. Carl Zimmer, science writer and columnist for the New York Times, will discuss journalism in the age of COVID-19. The talk is free and available online at uidaho.edu/news/ui-live.
Friday
Easter Egg Hunt — 4:30 p.m. at 420 Rowe St., in Moscow. The Aspen Park of Cascadia will have an egg hunt starting around 4:45 p.m., so get there early to be able to hunt. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance for children 12 and younger, and a special treat is available for whoever finds the golden egg. For more information, call (208) 882-4576.
Saturday
Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. sharp, East City Park, 900 E. Third St., in Moscow. The Moscow Central Lions Club is bringing back its annual Easter Egg hunt for children 12 and younger.
Easter Eggstravaganza — 9 a.m. Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Dr., in Pullman. Arrive 10 to 15 minutes early and bring a basket or bag for egg collection. Free for children ages 12 and younger. The hunt will be indoors.
Kendrick-Juliaetta Community Easter Egg Hunt — Noon sharp at the Juliaetta Elementary School, 305 Fourth St., in Juliaetta. Children 12 and younger are invited to hunt for Easter eggs. Hunters are encouraged to bring their own baskets.
Troy Community Easter Egg Hunt — 11 a.m. Troy City Park. Free to children 12 and younger with three age groups. Children are encouraged to bring their own basket.