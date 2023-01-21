Today
Martin Luther King Human Rights Community Breakfast — 9:30-11 a.m. Moscow Middle School, 1410 E. D St., Moscow, and via Zoom. Keynote speaker Scott Finnie will discuss community and human rights. For more information, visit humanrightslatah.org.
Sunday
“The Whale” screening and virtual Q&A — 2 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. A reclusive English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Stars Brendan Fraser, Rated R. Followed by a Q&A with screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter, a Moscow native. bit.ly/KenworthyWhale.
Monday
Idaho Food Bank Distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free boxes containing fresh produce, frozen meals, dairy and dry goods. No documentation required, open until boxes are gone.
Tuesday
Northern Lights Adult Paint Night — 5:30 p.m. Center at Colfax Library, 104 S. Main St., Colfax. Cost: $15. Acrylic pour method for beginners and seasoned artists. Dress for a mess. Register: (509) 397-4366; sarah@whitcolib.org.
Wednesday
Pooh Party — 10:30 -11:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Join the Moscow City Council in a birthday celebration of Winne the Pooh creator A.A. Milne. For more information, visit latahlibrary.org.
Education Funding in Idaho — noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Link available at bit.ly/LWVMspeakers. The Moscow League of Women Voters will discuss proposed legislation and how to give input to legislators.
Make Art! At the Library — 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Space is limited, email outreach@latahlibrary.org for more information. Create an original artwork based on Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”
Thursday
“Digital Security in an Age of Scams” — 3-4 p.m. via Zoom. Whitman County Library District offers a free program on avoiding scams, protecting your computer and more. Email digitalnavigation@whitcolib.org to RSVP.