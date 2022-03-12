Today
Talk with District 5 legislators: 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Join Dist. 5 legislators to get an update on the current session and ask questions. Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Moscow, Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, are among those expected at the meeting. Visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82845828881.
Moscow Cabin Fever Spin: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Join the Yarn Underground and Cabin Spinners Fiber Arts Guild in a one-day fiber art related community get-together. Suggested donation of $2 at the door to support youth knitting groups in the area.
Idaho Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet: Palouse Whitepine Big Game chapter banquet and fundraiser. 4:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Rd., in Moscow. Auction, dinner and games. Find out more at bit.ly/3pNRnLL.
“Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play”: 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive. Free for UI students, $8-$20 for the general public. A dark comedy set in the future where The Simpsons are pop culture royalty. Tickets available at uidaho.edu/theatretickets.
“Something’s Afoot”: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Troy Lion’s Hall, 415 S. Main St., in Troy. Tickets are $10 at the door. The play is rated PG-13 for mild language, suggestive content and alcohol consumption. A musical parody of detective stories like those of Agatha Christie.
Tuesday
Computer careers presentation: 7 p.m. via Zoom. Palouse Pathways brings in Chandra Rathnakaram to talk about different technology careers students can pursue. For more information visit palousepathways.org/events/computers.
Pullman LWV Brown Bag Lunch: Noon, via Zoom. Join the League of Women Voters of Pullman and Annie Pillers, Whitman County coroner and founder of the Whitman County’s Suicide Prevention, Intervention and Response Task Force, as they discuss efforts being made to address local suicides. For more information and the Zoom link visit lwvpullman.org.
Wednesday
College exploration course: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 4132 E. Third St., in Moscow. Students on the Palouse can attend this Palouse Pathways event to identify schools which fit their interests and goals. For more information visit palousepathways.org/events/collegemhs.