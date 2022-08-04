Today
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Live performance from Blaine Ross. Bring your own chair.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus. Free showing of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” (PG-13). Bring your own chair and snacks.
Friday
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Palouse Nature Center will have live music from Sultry Swines. The Smoke Ring will be selling food.
Solar System Sensation — 7 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall on Spokane Street, Pullman. Tickets are $5 at the door, cash or check only. A tour of the solar system.
Saturday
Rummage Sale Fundraiser — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Moscow’s Lion’s Club will have clothing, home goods, books and more. All sales by donation and will support the Lion’s Club.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Agricultural products — meat, cheese, wine — handmade goods and original recipe cuisine.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by residents.
“A Midsummer’s Night Dream” — 3 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. One night production from Idaho Repertory Theatre Summer Drama Camp for children. Tickets available online at uidaho.edu/theatretix.
Unveiling of DismantALE Beer — 5 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., Moscow. Celebrating 50 years of the University of Idaho Women’s Center. Complimentary appetizers and prizes. Children are welcome, and nonalcoholic drinks are available.
Paradox — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Tickets available at the door only. Live performance from local band Paradox. Beer, wine and food available for purchase.
Monday
Alzhiemer’s Association Support Meeting — 11 a.m. to noon. Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive in Moscow. Monthly support group for those caring for someone with Alzhiemer’s or other dementias. Guest speaker to discuss grief counseling and answer questions.