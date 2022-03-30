There’s a chance stargazers on the Palouse will be able to see the northern lights tonight and again Thursday night.
Weather experts predict the aurora borealis will be visible in the northern United States thanks to an expected strong geo-magnetic storm.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeremy Wolf said the Palouse region can expect the cloud cover to begin breaking up tonight with skies mostly clear Thursday night, so there’s a chance the northern lights will make an appearance.
“But it’s definitely not a guarantee,” he said.
According to information from the NWS, people are more likely to see it if they go to a dark location. Photographers should use a long exposure when taking photos.
The Space Weather Prediction Center says the aurora borealis, which is the result of electrons colliding with the Earth’s atmosphere, can often be observed just after sunset or just before sunrise.