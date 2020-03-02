Jazz Fest students briefly traded their musical instruments and vocal chords for the “Smeeze,” “going stupid,” “chicken noodle soup” and other dance moves Saturday morning at the University of Idaho Physical Education Building in Moscow.
Rocky Ursua, a 23-year-old former UI student, led the hourlong “Hip Hop and B Boying” dance workshop as part of the UI Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.
Ursua taught the class of 18 people, which mostly consisted of Jazz Fest participants, five dance moves — “Smeeze,” “going stupid,” “Steve Martin,” “chicken noodle soup” and a two-step, in that order.
After learning each dance, which was performed with hip-hop music playing in the background, the class incorporated the previous moves and the one it just learned into their dance routine until all five moves were displayed. The class was divided into two groups at the end of the session, with one performing the five moves as the other one watched. They then switched places in a sort of fun, friendly dance-off.
“I liked that there was a lot of space to do your thing and no one really judges you even if you messed up,” said Savannah Littlepage, a freshman at Kellogg High School in Kellogg, Idaho.
Littlepage and her dance partner for the two-step, Austin Miller, a Kellogg High sophomore, said the Smeeze was their favorite move.
Miller said there is “a little more action to it” while Littlepage said it was a simply fun move to perform.
Ursua said the “Smeeze” is a dance from the Bay Area in California and has a “chill ... house party vibe.” Dancers stomp one leg and hop, moving side to side.
The dance has gone viral on a short-form video application called TikTok.
“I liked it, it was really fun,” Miller said of the workshop. “It was a good environment. Everyone was just having fun together, all learning the same stuff. It was really cool.”
“Going stupid” is essentially stumbling forward and backward like an intoxicated person.
“Steve Martin,” named after the actor, is rocking in place from left to right. Ursua called the rocking the “MC rock.”
Ursua described the “Chicken Noodle Soup” move like struggling to pull your tight pants up. The song “Chicken Noodle Soup” played while the class performed the move.
The class performed the dance moves in a circle and Ursua demonstrated the dances inside the circle so everyone could see how they were done.
Ursua said he taught dance at past Jazz Fests and has also taught a UI beginning hip-hop dance class and taught at Sanctuary Yoga, Barre and Dance in Pullman.
Since the class was comprised of beginner dancers Saturday, he wanted to focus on easy moves that they could grasp onto and have fun with them anywhere they go.
“I think what I enjoy the most is watching the students get the movements down and then having fun,” Ursua said. “At first, they’re kind of frustrated like, ‘Oh, how does this move work? Like, it doesn’t work right with my body or I’m not just like fully understanding it.’ But then when it finally clicks in, they’re just like, ‘Oh this is cool. This is fun.’ ”
