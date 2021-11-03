Incumbent Ken Faunce will continue to serve on the Moscow School Board for another four-year term, while the race for Zone 5 remains close.
As of press time Tuesday, Faunce received 903 votes and challenger Kendra Pickard had 614. Phillip Hutton dropped out of the race Oct. 25, but his name still appeared on the ballot and he received 148 votes.
Incumbent Brian Kennedy held a slimmer lead over challenger Tim Halvorson, 274-233.
In neighboring Pullman School District, incumbent Nathan Roberts was ahead 1,237 to challenger Carolina Silva’s 668 votes for the District 4 seat on the school board.
Unofficial School Board Election Results
Results from 96.9 percent of precincts reporting in Latah County
An estimated 1,300 ballots are uncounted in Whitman County
These are partial results for select races, listed by candidate, votes. The top vote getter earns the seat in each race:
Moscow School District Zone 2
Ken Faunce, 903
Kendra Pickard, 614
Phillip Hutton, 148
Moscow School District Zone 5
Brian Kennedy, 274
Tim Halvorson, 233
Pullman School District, Dist. 4
Nathan Roberts, 1,237
Carolina Silva, 668
Colfax School District, Dist. 2
Mark Clinton, 378
Denise Culbertson, 175
Potlatch School District Zone 1
Michael Montgomery, 95
Jackie Meckel, 42
Potlatch School District Zone 3
Mike Gilmore, 52
Jeff Stolz, 34
Potlatch School District Zone 5
Tyrell Winther, 39
Sharon Fiscus, 16
For complete Latah County election results: livevoterturnout.com/Idaho/LiveResults/57/en/Index_118.html.
For complete Whitman County election results: results.vote.wa.gov/results/20211102/whitman/.
Brewster can be reached at (208) 848-2297 or kbrewster@lmtribune.com.