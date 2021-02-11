A fire damaged a mobile home at 3 a.m. this morning on Parkwood Boulevard in Pullman.
According to the Pullman Fire Department, a smoke alarm awoke the two residents and they slowed the fire with a fire extinguisher. They evacuated the home unharmed.
Pullman firefighters responded to the fire and found the flames confined to the laundry room. They extinguished the fire in the electric central heating unit.
One firefighter received minor smoke inhalation and was taken by ambulance to Pullman Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.
Fire investigators said the fire was accidental and caused by the furnace. Officials said the home can be repaired and can be re-occupied after repairs are made.
The occupants and their two pets will stay with friends in the meantime.