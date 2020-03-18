Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a building that housed a Colfax coffee shop Tuesday night on Main Street.
According to the Colfax Fire Department, the fire caused the total loss of Fonk's Coffeehouse and there was some damage to the neighboring apartments on Main Street and Bruning Funeral Home.
The three people transported to the hospital, including one firefighter, have been discharged from the hospital.
Crews were dispatched to the fire at Fonk's Coffeehouse approximately 7:02 p.m. Tuesday. They were quickly greeted by smoke and large flames. The fire was contained about 10:13 p.m.
A Pullman fire inspector was called to investigate the cause of the fire. More than 80 volunteers from multiple fire and ambulance agencies responded to the scene.
The fire caused part of Main Street to be closed off from traffic.