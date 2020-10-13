A fire destroyed a shop Monday morning on the 1000 block of Rocky Road Lane southeast of Potlatch, according to the Latah County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the structure was fully engulfed in flames and a complete loss. The fire, which was reported at 8:43 a.m., is believed to have started in a hay pile inside the shop.
The shop contained several items inside and the sheriff's office is waiting to receive a complete inventory list of what was destroyed.
The Potlatch Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the blaze and there were no injuries.