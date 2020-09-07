UPDATE: Evacuees from the Colfax fire can assemble at the new Pullman City Hall recreation building at the north end of the campus, 190 SE Crestview St, just east of Grand Ave., according to the Pullman Police Department. Red Cross will be on site to coordinate assistance to those evacuated.
COLFAX — Evacuations are in effect after a fire that started about 10:40 this morning in grass, timber and wheat spread to Colfax, where at least one home appears to have burned, and other structures are threatened.
The blaze is threatening crops, infrastructure, the Port of Whitman Business Air Center Airport and the city of Colfax, according to a news release from the state fire marshal. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time.
The fire cause is under investigation. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered two wildland strike teams and one structural strike team.
State fire marshal’s office personnel are en route to the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources.
— Lewiston Tribune