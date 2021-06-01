Pullman's annual Fourth of July fireworks show will return to its original home on Sunnyside Park this summer.
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce announced the location Tuesday in a news release.
The fireworks were launched from Steve Mader's property north of Pullman last year because COVID-19 restrictions prohibited people from gathering in the park.
The chamber will not be hosting a barbecue, music event or providing additional facilities at Sunnyside Park as it has done in the past.
The community is allowed to watch the show from the park but is strongly encouraged to practice social distancing.
Food and beverages may be brought to the park, but alcohol and smoking is prohibited.
The fireworks are largely funded by community donations, which can be made at the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and website.