The Whitman County Health Department reported its first COVID-19-related death on Tuesday. According to a press release, the person who died was a woman between 60 and 79 years old.
“This loss is a reminder that COVID-19 can be particularly dangerous for people in high-risk groups,” the release said. “That includes people who have underlying conditions, who are over 60 years old or who are pregnant.”
Whitman County also reported nine new positive cases of the disease Tuesday, which brings its total to 1,412. The largest proportion of cases in the county have been identified in patients between the ages of 20 and 39.
According to a press release, reported outbreaks include 107 cases linked to Washington State University Greek housing, 22 cases linked to WSU dorms, 18 cases found in six long-term care facilities in the county and five cases found in one K-12 school.