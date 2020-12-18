First COVID-19 vaccine administered at Gritman

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

A steady rain this evening tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow overnight. Windy at times. Low 34F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow overnight. Windy at times. Low 34F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.