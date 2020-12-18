First COVID-19 vaccine administered at Gritman

Gritman Medical Center nurse Nina Benichou gives a thumbs up after being the first person at the medical center to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in Moscow.

 Pete Caster/Daily News

Check Saturday's print and online editions of the Daily News for more on the rollout of local vaccinations on both sides of the Washington/Idaho border.

Tags

Recommended for you