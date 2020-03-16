A handful of Moscow restaurants and bars have closed, changed their hours or restricted business to takeout orders until further notice in response to COVID-19.
Mock Orange is closed until further notice, according to its website.
Bloom moved to restricted hours and is not offering full-capacity seating to accommodate social distancing, according to an email from owner Nara Woodland to Moscow Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jenny Ford. Bloom’s new hours until further notice are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the email said.
The Garden Lounge is closed until further notice, according to a notice from George Skandalos and Carly Lilly, who own the bar, Maialina Pizzeria Napoletana and Sangria Grille.
Sangria Grille is closed for dine-in business, but will stay open for takeout orders from 5-8:30 p.m. daily, according to the notice. It said it will be offering a limited takeout menu with 20-25 percent discounts.
Maialina is closed for dine-in business, but will stay open for takeout orders from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. The takeout menu is limited to woodfired pizza, salad, pasta and bottles of wine with 20-25 percent discounts.
