Another death because of COVID-19 was reported in Whitman County today. There have been 14 deaths reported in the county, all since Oct. 7, according to the county health department.
The deceased was a male older than 80.
Whitman County has received five new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county total to 1,792. New cases include one female between the ages of 0-19, one female and one male between the ages of 20-39 and two females between the ages of 60-79.
Six patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.