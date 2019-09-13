Idahoans for a Fair Wage recently announced that they had gathered more than 10,000 signatures to get a minimum wage increase on the 2020 ballot. What is interesting and also troubling is the speed at which they seem to be garnering support. They were able to double their signature count from 5,000 to more than 10,000 in about a months’ time. In the words of their leader, Rod Couch, “this train is picking up steam.”
A quick visit to their website will tell you their basic goal. Raising the minimum wage in Idaho to $12 an hour incrementally over the next few years. They also point out that the current minimum wage in Idaho of $7.25 is equal to the federal minimum wage and has remained unchanged since 2009.
Sufficiently intrigued with the small amount of information they provided, I clicked on the next link which listed their reasons for raising the minimum wage. They claim that 12.8 percent of Idahoans live below the poverty line of about $12,500 for a single person and about $17,000 for a couple. Accordingly, they say that raising the minimum wage will help bring those people above the poverty line.
Other touted benefits of raising the wage are more money for these workers to spend at local businesses, reducing reliance on welfare programs, and the ability for Idahoans to earn a “livable wage.” Stay with me while I do some simple math.
Let’s start with the claim that raising the minimum wage will help raise people above the poverty line. If you had a fulltime job paying $7.25 an hour, you’d make roughly $15,000 a year. So, as a single person, you are already above the poverty rate of $12,500 with the current minimum wage. If you and your significant other are both working for $7.25 an hour, you could keep a family of four above the poverty rate.
Moving on to reducing reliance on welfare programs. If you were being paid $12 an hour for a full-time job, you’d make roughly $2,000 a month. For a family of three to qualify to receive SNAP benefits (food stamps) you must make less than $2,252 per month. You’d still be under the threshold and likely still reliant on this program to make up the difference.
Next, let’s discuss a “livable wage.” They say that helping families live outside of poverty and with a livable wage is the right thing to do. They say this because “Idahoans can’t survive on $7.25.” They give the mark of $16,400 as the livable number for two adults. If you remember from above, $7.25 an hour is about $15,000 a year. So, one earner is only shy $1,400 of being able to meet the livable standard for a couple. The other person in that relationship would only need to make about $0.70 cents an hour to make up that difference. Or another way to look at it is that the minimum wage need only be raised to $8 to accomplish their goal. Why is raising the wage $4 higher than is necessary to achieve their definition of livable the “right thing to do?”
The right thing to do isn’t arbitrarily raising wages. Especially, contrary to their claims, when “virtually every dollar of that raise won’t go to a local business.” I don’t know about you but $12 an hour doesn’t suddenly make me too rich to shop at Walmart.
The right thing to do is educate yourself before you fill out your ballot. Look at all the numbers and see if they make sense. Rely on your own experience. Ask yourself if a 16-year-old working at a fast food chain should make enough money to support a family of four. If you are really trying to make a difference in the lives of people living below the poverty line, donate to your local food bank and volunteer at a shelter.
As a middle child, Carly Roes has a fine-tuned sense of justice. A mother of two and master of none, she enjoys her experience one day at a time.