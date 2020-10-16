The Whitman County Health Department today announced there has been a fourth death attributed to COVID-19.
A man older than 80 died. All of the deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred this month and all involve people older than the age of 60.
There are currently three people hospitalized.
Twenty-four new positive COVID-19 test results were reported in Whitman County today. This brings the county’s total to $1,614.
The newest patients include six people under the age of 20, eight people between ages 20-39, two people between ages 40-59, six people between ages 60-79 and two people over the age of 80.