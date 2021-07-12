“Summer Breezes and Sweet Sounds,” a free annual outdoor concert featuring local musicians and composers, is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Moscow.
The concert, sponsored by the Arboretum Associates and UI's Lionel Hampton School of Music, will be on the west side of the upper pond in the arboretum on Nez Perce Drive near the UI Golf Course.
The program will include chamber music from U of I faculty members, student soloists and composers, a chamber choir, the Palouse Brass and a percussion ensemble. There also will be bluegrass, Klezmer and Brazilian music.
Parking is available in the golf course lot, along Nez Perce Drive and near the barn in the arboretum lot reached via Palouse River Drive. Limited transportation from Nez Perce Drive to the concert area will be available for anyone who has difficulty walking.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Organizers recommend arriving before 6:45 p.m. to find a seat.