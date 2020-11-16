The Latah Recovery Center in partnership with two local restaurants are offering to-go meals free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the LRC, 531 S. Main St., Moscow.
LRC Director Darrell Keim said about 100 lunches will be provided, including roughly 50 Mexican-style meals from La Casa Lopez as well as traditional Thanksgiving meals, like turkey and stuffing, from Varsity Diner in Moscow and the recovery center. The Thanksgiving holiday is a week from Thursday.
Keim said the recovery center planned on hosting a traditional Thanksgiving potluck — like it has for several years — at the 1912 Center in Moscow but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down those plans and it decided to offer to-go boxes instead, one week before the holiday.