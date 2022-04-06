Friday
Janet Marie Reisenauer Kramer, 90, of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. rosary and Mass to follow at 11 a.m., St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. Inurnment will be at St. Gall Cemetery following Mass.
Saturday
Dustin Jarvis Beyer, 37, of Twin Falls and formerly of Deary — 11 a.m. graveside, Pinecrest Cemetery, Deary. A potluck reception at the Deary Community Center will take place following the graveside service. Ham will be provided and attendees are asked to bring a side dish and drinks.