BOISE — Terry Gawlik, an athletic administrator at the University of Wisconsin, was hired as the University of Idaho’s athletic director in a unanimous vote by the State Board of Education this afternoon.
Gawlik comes to UI after serving as Wisconsin’s senior associate athletic director for sports administration and senior women’s administrator. She will be the first woman to hold the AD post at Idaho.
UI announced Gawlik’s hiring with a news release distributed this afternoon. The release included this quote from new UI President Scott Green: “Terry Gawlik is a talented leader who brings vision, enthusiasm, experience and integrity to this position. We are thrilled to add someone with a decades-long track record of commitment to student-athlete success — in competition, in the classroom and in the community. She is the right leader for our Vandal Athletics program as we build a culture of excellence now and for many years to come. Terry has extensive experience in NCAA men’s and women’s athletics which has allowed her to develop a broad network of coaches and administrators that sets her apart.”
Gawlik will start her position at Idaho on Sept. 1. Her contract includes a base annual salary of $200,000 and runs approximately five years through July 31, 2024. The agreement also includes academic and athletic performance incentives.
Gawlik replaces Robb Spear, who was fired last August for his handling of sexual assault complaints made by female athletes.
