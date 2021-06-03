City of Genesee residents are asked to limit outdoor watering and, if possible, eliminate lawn watering altogether to take pressure off the city’s water pump and the aquifer, the city’s website said.
It said Genesee’s drinking water situation hit a “critical stage” as the pump hours of use exceeded “reasonable levels.”
Residents will be contacted immediately when watering can resume normally, the website said. In the meantime, non-potable water is available for outside watering in the tanks next to the city park.